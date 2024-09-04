CA, US & World
Deadly Mass Shooting at Georgia High School Claims 4 Lives, Suspect in Custody
Exciting news! NBC Palm Springs is teaming up with the Coachella Valley Firebirds to broadcast 36 home games this season on My Firebirds TV, KPSC. This partnership brings the thrill of live hockey to fans at home while still encouraging the full in-arena experience. Tim O’Brien has more from Acrisure Arena.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 4, 2024
NBC Palm SpringsCoachella Valley FirebirdsMy Firebirds TVKPSC36game broadcastAcrisure Arenahockey partnershiplive hockey
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...
Use Code MYFIREBIRDS
to access pre-sale tickets