Esperanza Park Set to Open in March 2025, Connecting to CV Link
Esperanza Park, a 7.5-acre park in the Dream Home neighborhood, will open in March 2025. The park will connect to CV Link, a corridor extending from Palm Springs to the Salton Sea. Construction milestones were presented to the City Council, showing significant progress this summer.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 4, 2024
