Extreme Heat Warning Issued for Coachella Valley as Temperatures Soar to 118°F
The Coachella Valley is facing dangerously high temperatures, with a peak of 118°F expected on Thursday. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect, and residents are advised to stay cool and safe during this heatwave.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 4, 2024
