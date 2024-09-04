Manny the Movie Guy
Himesh Patel Talks to Manny the Movie Guy About “Greedy People”
Himesh Patel stars in the fun and funny then somber dark comedy thriller "Greedy People." He stars as rookie Officer Will Shelley who moves to a quiet island town with his pregnant wife (Lily James) only to experience murder and the discovery of a million dollars. Joseph Gordon-Levitt co-stars as Shelley’s partner Officer Terry Brogan. Patel takes us inside the making of Potsy Ponciroli’s "Greedy People." "Greedy People" is now out in theaters and digital from Lionsgate.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 4, 2024
