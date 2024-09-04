NOW

Entertainment Report

Inside the Fantastical World of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power"

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" returns for season 2 on Amazon Prime Video. It’s an entertaining and engaging as the first season. Based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s history of Middle-earth, the series is set thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings novel and depicts the major events of Middle-earth’s Second Age. I spent some time with Cynthia Addai-Robinson who plays Miriel, the Queen of Númenor and Benjamin Walker who stars as Gil-galad, the High King of the Elves. They talked about their interest in joining the series and what we can expect from round 2. The first episodes of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" season 2 are now out on Amazon Prime Video with the remaining episodes airing until October.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 4, 2024

The Lord of the RingsThe Rings of PowerThe Lord of the Rings the Rings of PowerLOTRPeter JacksonAmazonAmazon Prime VideoJRR Tolkienmiddle earthhobbitsecond ageSauronNumenorElvesMenCynthia addai RobbinsonMirielBenjamin WalkerGil GaladGaladrielElrondwizardfairiesmagicGandalfManny the Movie GuyhostNBC Palm SpringsThe Filipino ChannelANC NewsPhilippinesABS CBNinterviewsreviewPalm SpringsCoachellaBTSfeaturette
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...
Firebirds Tickets Presale!
Reserve your seats now!

Use Code MYFIREBIRDS

to access pre-sale tickets