Inside the Fantastical World of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power"

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" returns for season 2 on Amazon Prime Video. It’s an entertaining and engaging as the first season. Based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s history of Middle-earth, the series is set thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings novel and depicts the major events of Middle-earth’s Second Age. I spent some time with Cynthia Addai-Robinson who plays Miriel, the Queen of Númenor and Benjamin Walker who stars as Gil-galad, the High King of the Elves. They talked about their interest in joining the series and what we can expect from round 2. The first episodes of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" season 2 are now out on Amazon Prime Video with the remaining episodes airing until October.