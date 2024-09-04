John Cena, Awkwafina, and Paul Feig Talk “Jackpot”

Is winning the lottery grand prize worth killing for? That is the premise of the new action-comedy "Jackpot" from Amazon Prime Video. Awkwafina stars as Katie, an actress who goes back to Los Angeles only to find out that her city has gone crazy! The setting is 2030 and the inflation is so high that the New Government allows people to kill the lottery winner before sundown and take the prize. One caveat – no guns. Awkwafina becomes the unsuspecting winner and must rely on the skills of John Cena’s Noel Cassidy to navigate through this thirst for blood money. Directed by Paul Feig ("Bridesmaids," "The Heat," "Spy," "A Simple Favor"), "Jackpot" is like "The Hunger Games" meets "The Purge" with a lot of Jackie Chan flair! I spent some time with Cena, Awkwafina and, Feig to talk about their interest in making the film, the characters, and working on the set. Oh and for my Filipino peeps, Dolly de Leon is in the film and both Awkwafina and Feig have nothing but high praises for the actress. "Jackpot" is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. [fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="9d004fb3-d934-4737-8152-e9ba7d3be217" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20240904/9d004fb3-d934-4737-8152-e9ba7d3be217/thumbnail_20240904224134623.png"]