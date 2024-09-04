Manny the Movie Guy Takes You Inside “City of Dreams”

The new American-Mexican drama thriller film "City of Dreams" is sad and harrowing but also hopeful and redemptive. It’s about a Mexican boy named Jesus (wonderfully played by Ari Lopez) who is smuggled across the border and sold to a sweatshop in downtown Los Angeles. And all he wants is to become a soccer star. Written and directed by Mohit Ramchandani, "City of Dreams" will break your heart into tiny little pieces and then strewn them together again, bit by bit. I spent some time with both Lopez and Ramchandani to talk about the making of the film. "City of Dreams" from Roadside Attractions is now out in theaters.