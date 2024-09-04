Sports
NBC Palm Springs Partners with Coachella Valley Firebirds for 2024-25 Season
The Coachella Valley Firebirds have partnered with NBC Palm Springs to bring all 36 Firebirds' regular season home games to local television beginning with the 2024-25 season. The broadcasts, known as Hockey Night Coachella Valley, presented by Southern California Toyota Dealers, will be aired on KPSE and feature a 30-minute pregame show, full game coverage, and a post-game show.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 4, 2024
