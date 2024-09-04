NOW

NBC Palm Springs Partners with Coachella Valley Firebirds for 36-Game Broadcast Deal

Exciting news! NBC Palm Springs is teaming up with the Coachella Valley Firebirds to broadcast 36 home games this season on My Firebirds TV, KPSE. This partnership brings the thrill of live hockey to fans at home while still encouraging the full in-arena experience. Tim O’Brien has more from Acrisure Arena.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 4, 2024

