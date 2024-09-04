CA, US & World
New School Year Brings Device and Clothing Bans as California Considers Phone-Free Schools Act
As the new school year begins, students face new bans on electronic devices and certain clothing items. Some schools require devices to be locked away, while others are banning hooded sweatshirts and specific footwear. Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to sign the Phone-Free Schools Act, which would require schools to limit phone use by 2026.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 4, 2024
