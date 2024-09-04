Local & Community
Palm Springs Unified Celebrates National Attendance Awareness Month with Student Success Stories
Palm Springs Unified is celebrating National Attendance Awareness Month by promoting strong attendance habits. Desiree Harper, a Rancho Mirage High School student, shares how school support helped her improve attendance and reconnect with her education. PSUSD encourages daily attendance for student success.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 4, 2024
Palm Springs UnifiedNational Attendance Awareness Monthstudent attendance improvementRancho Mirage High SchoolDesiree HarperPSUSD attendance advocacychronic absenteeismschool success
