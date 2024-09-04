NOW

CA, US & World

Paralympic Sprinter Alessandro Sola Proposes to Girlfriend After Race in Heartwarming Moment

Paralympic sprinter Alessandro Sola had a memorable day when he proposed to his girlfriend after failing to qualify for the 100m final. The 36-year-old Italian, who lost his leg in a 2015 motorcycle accident, found love and healing through sports. Congratulations to the happy couple!

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 4, 2024

