Paralympic Sprinter Alessandro Sola Proposes to Girlfriend After Race in Heartwarming Moment
Paralympic sprinter Alessandro Sola had a memorable day when he proposed to his girlfriend after failing to qualify for the 100m final. The 36-year-old Italian, who lost his leg in a 2015 motorcycle accident, found love and healing through sports. Congratulations to the happy couple!
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 4, 2024
