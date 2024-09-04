Shocking Crash in Downey Decapitates Bob's Big Boy Statue

In a startling incident caught on camera in Downey, a driver lost control of their vehicle, crashing into a fire hydrant and causing it to become airborne. The hydrant struck the famous Bob's Big Boy statue in front of the Bob's Big Boy Broiler restaurant, resulting in significant damage to the beloved mascot. The driver sustained moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital. The restaurant has since shared footage and images of the damaged statue on Instagram, assuring the public that they will rebuild and restore the iconic figure to its former glory.