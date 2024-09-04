NOW

CA, US & World

State of Emergency Declared in Rancho Palos Verdes Due to Landslide Threat

Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in Rancho Palos Verdes as ongoing landslides threaten hundreds of homes. The situation has displaced residents, cut power, and raised health concerns due to sewage system failures. City officials are working to mitigate the damage.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 4, 2024

Rancho Palos Verdes landslidesstate of emergencyGavin Newsompower outagesewage system failurehealth concernsdisplaced residents
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...
Firebirds Tickets Presale!
Reserve your seats now!

Use Code MYFIREBIRDS

to access pre-sale tickets