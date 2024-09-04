CA, US & World
State of Emergency Declared in Rancho Palos Verdes Due to Landslide Threat
Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in Rancho Palos Verdes as ongoing landslides threaten hundreds of homes. The situation has displaced residents, cut power, and raised health concerns due to sewage system failures. City officials are working to mitigate the damage.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 4, 2024
