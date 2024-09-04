Students Form Prayer Circle After Tragic School Shooting at Apalachee High

At NBC Palm Springs, we are learning that a tragic incident has occurred at Apalachee High School in Winder, GA. Preliminary reports indicate that at least four people have lost their lives, and approximately 30 others have been injured in a school shooting. A suspect, who is of student age, has been taken into custody, though it is unclear at this time if they are enrolled at the school. This information is still unfolding and may change as more details become available. Tune in to our broadcast at 5pm for more details