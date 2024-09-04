Manny the Movie Guy
The Best Movies of the Year…So Far
As the Award Season is starting up, let’s countdown the best pictures of the year so far. Did your favorite make my list? Check out my Top 10 Best Movies of 2024 So Far.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 4, 2024
Best MoviesBest Movies So FarBest Movies of 2024 So FarbikeridersDuneDune Part 2FuriosaMad MaxChallengersHit ManI Saw the TV GlowLate Night With the DevilOne LifeThelmaLa ChimeraHollywoodManny the Movie GuyhostNBC Palm SpringsThe Filipino ChannelANC NewsPhilippinesABS CBNinterviewsreviewPalm SpringsCoachellaBTSfeaturette
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...
Use Code MYFIREBIRDS
to access pre-sale tickets