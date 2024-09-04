CA, US & World
Thousands of Hotel Workers Strike Nationwide, Demand Better Post-Pandemic Conditions
Over 10,000 hotel workers across the U.S., including Boston and Hawaii, went on strike during Labor Day weekend to demand better wages and the return of pre-pandemic practices like daily room cleaning. Although some workers have returned, the strikes highlight ongoing challenges in the travel industry. Hilton and Hyatt are among the chains affected and are negotiating with the union.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 4, 2024
hotel workers strikepostpandemic work conditionsUnite Here unionhotel industry strikesLabor Day weekend strikesdaily room cleaningHiltonHyatttravel industry impact
