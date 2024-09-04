NOW

CA, US & World

Thousands of Hotel Workers Strike Nationwide, Demand Better Post-Pandemic Conditions

Over 10,000 hotel workers across the U.S., including Boston and Hawaii, went on strike during Labor Day weekend to demand better wages and the return of pre-pandemic practices like daily room cleaning. Although some workers have returned, the strikes highlight ongoing challenges in the travel industry. Hilton and Hyatt are among the chains affected and are negotiating with the union.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 4, 2024

hotel workers strikepostpandemic work conditionsUnite Here unionhotel industry strikesLabor Day weekend strikesdaily room cleaningHiltonHyatttravel industry impact
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...
Firebirds Tickets Presale!
Reserve your seats now!

Use Code MYFIREBIRDS

to access pre-sale tickets