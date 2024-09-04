NOW

Entertainment Report

Tim Burton Honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, Elton John Reveals Health Struggles, and Lady Gaga Teases New Music

Tim Burton received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, joined by Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder. Elton John shared on Instagram that he's recovering from a severe eye infection. Meanwhile, Lady Gaga teased the release of a new single from her upcoming album, expected later this year or early next.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 4, 2024

