Entertainment Report
Tim Burton Honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, Elton John Reveals Health Struggles, and Lady Gaga Teases New Music
Tim Burton received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, joined by Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder. Elton John shared on Instagram that he's recovering from a severe eye infection. Meanwhile, Lady Gaga teased the release of a new single from her upcoming album, expected later this year or early next.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 4, 2024
Tim BurtonHollywood Walk of FameMichael KeatonWinona RyderElton Johneye infectionRocket ManLady Gaganew albumBruno MarsOctober release
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...
Use Code MYFIREBIRDS
to access pre-sale tickets