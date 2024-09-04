CA, US & World
Two Men Arrested in $500,000 Indian Wells and Rancho Mirage Burglary Case
Two men from Los Angeles were arrested after $500,000 in jewelry and designer items were stolen from homes in Indian Wells and Rancho Mirage. The suspects, believed to be part of a nationwide burglary ring, were released on $50,000 bail. The investigation by the Riverside County Sheriff's Office is ongoing.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 4, 2024
