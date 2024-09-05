Palm Springs Unwrapped
A Night Under The Stars!
Chloe visits the Sands to learn all about the Cabana Under the Stars event taking place in their signature Pink Room. We get a workout from Worlds Gym with their Silver Sneakers program helping seniors stay in shape. Kimber helps Chloe find her Zen at Krystal Fantasy in Palm Springs. Finally, Kamari satisfies her sweet tooth with The Kookee Batch.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 5, 2024
