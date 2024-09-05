Local & Community
Bakers in Vermont Aim for World's Largest Whoopee Pie at Annual Fest
Bakers in Killington, Vermont, are gearing up to create the world’s largest whoopee pie, featuring over 100 pounds each of butter, shortening, and marshmallow fluff between two 200-pound cake pieces. This ambitious attempt will be showcased at the third annual Whoopee Pie Fest in Rutland on September 14th. Good luck to the Dream Maker Bakers!
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 5, 2024
