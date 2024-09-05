CA, US & World
: Biden to Announce $7 Billion Clean Energy Investment for Rural Areas
President Biden is set to announce a $7 billion investment in clean energy projects across rural America, including a major initiative in West Wisconsin. The funding, the largest for rural electrification since FDR, aims to accelerate the shift to clean energy and create jobs in these communities. The announcement is scheduled for Thursday.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 5, 2024
