Palm Springs Unwrapped
Building a Backyard Cabana!
Chloe talks to nonprofit the Galilee Center about the work they do in the valley. Desert Paradise Pools show us their process to transform your backyard into a poolside paradise. The Palm Springs Animal shelter lets us meet some new four legged pals. Finally, Kimber shows us the historical Casa Cody resort and the legacy of its famous original owners.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 5, 2024
palm springspalm springs unwrappedps unwrappedunwrapped
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...
Use Code MYFIREBIRDS
to access pre-sale tickets