Palm Springs Unwrapped
Celebrating at The Steakhouse!
Kimber tests Chloe’s critical thinking skills at Escape Room Palm Springs. We warm up our pipes for karaoke at Hotel Zoso. Steve Henke from DAP guides us through Urban yoga on the DAP campus. Chloe and her husband close out the season by celebrating at Agua Caliente’s The Steakhouse.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 5, 2024
palm springspalm springs unwrappedps unwrappedunwrapped
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...
Use Code MYFIREBIRDS
to access pre-sale tickets