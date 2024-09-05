NOW

Palm Springs Unwrapped

Celebrating at The Steakhouse!

Kimber tests Chloe’s critical thinking skills at Escape Room Palm Springs. We warm up our pipes for karaoke at Hotel Zoso. Steve Henke from DAP guides us through Urban yoga on the DAP campus. Chloe and her husband close out the season by celebrating at Agua Caliente’s The Steakhouse.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 5, 2024

