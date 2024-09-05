NOW

Palm Springs Unwrapped

Chloe Busts A Move!

On this week’s episode Chloe busts a move learning some breakdancing with the Desert Peeps, gets her jazz on at the Palm Springs Cultural Center with their event: Jazz On The Second Floor, and tags along with DAP while they do a photoshoot at the picturesque Morten’s Botanical Garden. Follow along while we, unwrap it all.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 5, 2024

palm springspalm springs unwrappedps unwrappedunwrappedDesert PeepsPalm Springs Cultural CenterDAP HealthMortens Botanical Garden
