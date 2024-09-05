Palm Springs Unwrapped
Chloe's Granmother Visits!
We warm up our vocals for the open auditions at Desert Theatre Works, Kimber shows us the unique Superbloom gallery and boutique, the perfect pint gives us the scoop on their custom custards, and Chloe’s grandmother comes on the show to share her story and celebrate National Nurse’s Day as well as Mother’s Day.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 5, 2024
palm springspalm springs unwrappedps unwrappedunwrapped
