Coachella Valley Schools Enhance Safety Measures for New Academic Year

With the new academic year underway, Coachella Valley's school districts are implementing robust safety measures to protect students and staff. Palm Springs Unified is enhancing campus security with new intercom and access control systems, alongside ALICE strategies and regular drills. Desert Sands Unified has assigned security agents to every school, conducted initial safety drills, and launched an anonymous reporting system for students. Coachella Valley Unified has updated its comprehensive school safety plan, reflecting a district-wide commitment to maintaining a secure educational environment. These initiatives underscore the districts' dedication to keeping schools safe and prepared for any potential threats.