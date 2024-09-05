NOW

Coachella Valley Schools Enhance Safety Measures for New School Year

Coachella Valley students have returned to school with enhanced safety measures across all districts. Palm Springs Unified has introduced new intercom and access control systems, while Desert Sands Unified has implemented the Say Something anonymous reporting system. Both districts are prioritizing safety with regular drills and updated protocols.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 5, 2024

