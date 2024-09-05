Business, Finance & Tech
Dollar Tree Stock Plummets 20% as Inflation and Competition Hit Discount Retailers
Dollar Tree's stock dropped 20% after slashing its full-year forecast, citing inflation and a weaker job market impacting low-income shoppers. Competitors like Target and Walmart are adding to the pressure by lowering prices on key items, further challenging discount stores like Dollar Tree and Family Dollar.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 5, 2024
Dollar Tree stock dropFamily Dollarinflation impactdiscount storesweaker job marketTargetWalmartretail competitionprice cutsfinancial struggles
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...
Use Code MYFIREBIRDS
to access pre-sale tickets