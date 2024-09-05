NOW

Business, Finance & Tech

Dollar Tree Stock Plummets 20% as Inflation and Competition Hit Discount Retailers

Dollar Tree's stock dropped 20% after slashing its full-year forecast, citing inflation and a weaker job market impacting low-income shoppers. Competitors like Target and Walmart are adding to the pressure by lowering prices on key items, further challenging discount stores like Dollar Tree and Family Dollar.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 5, 2024

Dollar Tree stock dropFamily Dollarinflation impactdiscount storesweaker job marketTargetWalmartretail competitionprice cutsfinancial struggles
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...
Firebirds Tickets Presale!
Reserve your seats now!

Use Code MYFIREBIRDS

to access pre-sale tickets