Palm Springs Unwrapped

Don't Feed The Plants!

We head somewhere that’s green when Desert Theatre Works stops by to give us a sneak peak of their upcoming show: Little Shop Of Horrors. Chloe and Kimber take a much needed spa day at the Margaritaville resort. Finally, Magician Nathan Phan stops by to show us some card magic to promote his upcoming show at Marvin’s Magic Theater.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 5, 2024

