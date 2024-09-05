Palm Springs Unwrapped
Don't Feed The Plants!
We head somewhere that’s green when Desert Theatre Works stops by to give us a sneak peak of their upcoming show: Little Shop Of Horrors. Chloe and Kimber take a much needed spa day at the Margaritaville resort. Finally, Magician Nathan Phan stops by to show us some card magic to promote his upcoming show at Marvin’s Magic Theater.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 5, 2024
