Early Detection for Brain Aneurysm
About one in 50 people in the u-s have an unruptured brain aneurysm....and early detection is critical -- because most are treatable. But some patients may be misdiagnosed when initially seeking medical attention. NBC's Mandy Gaither has the risk factors everyone should know about, in honor of brain aneurysm awareness month.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 5, 2024
