Palm Springs Unwrapped
Easter Food and Drinks!
This week we celebrate Easter right with some delicious cocktails as well as some sweet kabobs from Ayden’s custom creations. Kimber takes Chloe over to the picturesque Saguaro hotel to check out El Jefe Desert Cantina. Finally, Desert Theatre Works gives us a look at "Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner?" playing there.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 5, 2024
