First Look at Live-Action Minecraft Movie Featuring Jason Momoa and Jack Black
Get your first look at the live-action Minecraft movie, starring Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks, and Jack Black, set to hit theaters on April 4th. Meanwhile, Michael Keaton reflects on his return for the Beetlejuice sequel, sharing his initial hesitations about reprising the iconic role after 35 years.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 5, 2024
