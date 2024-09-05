NOW

Palm Springs Unwrapped

Flea Market Finds!

Kimber takes Chloe to the Mojave Flea to check out the unique vendors at the newest store in Palm Springs. We get a look at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre’s next show: A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum. Reporter Kamari samples the offerings from Sweetfin that they will have at Coachella. Finally, the Palm Springs Air Museum gives us the high flying scoop on the F117 Nighthawk they have on display.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 5, 2024

