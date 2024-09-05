Palm Springs Unwrapped
High Flying Father's Day!
It’s Father’s Day and Chloe takes her dad to the Palm Springs Air museum where he gets a high flying adventure up in a vintage aircraft. Kimber takes us on a staycation at the wonderful boutique hotel, Fleur Noir. College of the Desert Professor Wendy Ansley gives a workout with some yoga. Finally, we check in with artist Karen Barone and tour her studio full of colorful and creative pieces.
September 5, 2024
