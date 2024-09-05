NOW

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump Agree to Terms for ABC Presidential Debate

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign has agreed to the terms for next week's presidential debate with Donald Trump on ABC, including the use of muted mics. Harris' team accepted the conditions to prevent Trump from backing out but noted it may put her at a disadvantage. The debate will take place next Tuesday in Philadelphia.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 5, 2024

