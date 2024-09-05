Local & Community
Movie Nights Debut at Indio’s Center Stage with Classic Cars and Family Fun
Indio’s downtown movie nights kicked off with a screening of Disney's Cars and a classic car show. Families enjoyed free popcorn and a relaxing night outdoors. The monthly series continues with Grease on October 9th and Gran Turismo on November 13th as part of the city’s effort to revitalize the downtown district.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 5, 2024
