Movie Nights Debut at Indio’s Center Stage with Classic Cars and Family Fun

Indio’s downtown movie nights kicked off with a screening of Disney's Cars and a classic car show. Families enjoyed free popcorn and a relaxing night outdoors. The monthly series continues with Grease on October 9th and Gran Turismo on November 13th as part of the city’s effort to revitalize the downtown district.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 5, 2024

Indiomovie nightsCenter Stagedowntown Indioclassic car showfamily eventscommunity eventsoutdoor moviesrevitalization
