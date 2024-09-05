Sports
NBC Palm Springs Partners with Coachella Valley Firebirds for Exclusive Ticket Presale
NBC Palm Springs is now the home for all 36 Coachella Valley Firebirds home games, airing on KPSE, now branded as My Firebirds TV. Fans can access an exclusive pre-sale for game day tickets on our website using the code "myFirebirds" from today at 10 a.m. through Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 5, 2024
