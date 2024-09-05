Sports
NFL Season Kicks Off with Chiefs vs Ravens, Betting Expected to Hit Record $35 Billion
The NFL season kicks off tonight with the Kansas City Chiefs facing the Baltimore Ravens. This season, Americans are projected to legally bet a record $35 billion, a 30% increase from last year. Meanwhile, a 17-year-old accused of shooting 49ers player Ricky Pearsall was arraigned on multiple charges. Catch all the NFL action on NBC.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 5, 2024
