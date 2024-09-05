Palm Springs Unwrapped
Queer Comedy In The Valley!
Richard Bocanegra from Bocalimon Art stops by the studio to share his winding life story and journey in art. We get ready to laugh at AMP sports lounge with their new LGBTQ+ comedy show: Kings, Queens, and In-Betweens. Kimber helps us cool off at Kream ice cream. Kamari finishes the show by taking a delicious look at Restaurant Week from Visit Greater Palm Springs.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 5, 2024
palm springspalm springs unwrappedps unwrappedunwrapped
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...
Use Code MYFIREBIRDS
to access pre-sale tickets