Stagecoach 2025 Lineup Revealed: Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, and Luke Combs to Headline

Golden Voice has announced the 2025 Stagecoach Country Music Festival lineup! Headliners include Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, and Luke Combs, with performances by Lana Del Rey, Whiskey Myers, Midland, Sammy Hagar, and local star Abby Carter. The festival will take place from April 25th to 27th at the Empire Polo Grounds, with pre-sale tickets available starting September 13th at 11 a.m.