Trump vs. Harris Debate Looms as Former GOP Congresswoman Endorses Harris
With just five days until their first debate, former President Trump and Vice President Harris have agreed on the debate rules. Harris recently received a high-profile endorsement from former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who criticized Trump’s danger to democracy. Meanwhile, Trump has been attacking Harris, claiming she’s dangerous and not intelligent. The debate will feature muted microphones for each candidate when not speaking. Despite Harris leading in some battleground states, polls show a tight race overall.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 5, 2024
