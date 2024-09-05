NOW

Trump's Lawyers to Argue in Federal Election Subversion Case Hearing

Donald Trump's lawyers will appear in court Thursday to discuss the federal election subversion case, the first hearing since special counsel Jack Smith revised the indictment. Central to the case is what happens if Trump, as the GOP nominee, is re-elected. Trump claims the indictment is election interference, a statement Attorney General Merrick Garland rejects.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 5, 2024

