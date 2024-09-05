NOW

Palm Springs Unwrapped

Wacky Hijinks From The Carol Burnette Show!

Steve Henke joins us again to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Revivals Indio location. We get ready for the opening of the new Dragon Lily Boba Bar. Performers from the Carol Burnette show stop by the studio to get into some hijinks and games with Chloe. Kamari finishes our show making some cocktails over at the Ritz Carlton in Rancho Mirage.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 5, 2024

