Local & Community
17-Year-Old Arrested After Threats Made Against Rancho Mirage High School
A 17-year-old has been arrested for making violent threats against Rancho Mirage High School. Riverside County Sheriff's Department and FBI traced the threats to a home in Cathedral City. No weapons were found during the search.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 6, 2024
ancho Mirage High School threats17yearold arrestedRiverside County Sheriffs DepartmentCathedral CityFBI investigationcriminal threatsjuvenile hall
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...