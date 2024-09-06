Local & Community

17-Year-Old Arrested After Threats Made Against Rancho Mirage High School

A 17-year-old has been arrested for making violent threats against Rancho Mirage High School. Riverside County Sheriff's Department and FBI traced the threats to a home in Cathedral City. No weapons were found during the search.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 6, 2024

