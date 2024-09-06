Entertainment Report
Anna Delvey to Compete on 'Dancing with the Stars' While Under House Arrest
Anna Delvey, convicted of grand larceny in 2019, will join the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars." Delvey, whose story was dramatized in Netflix's Inventing Anna, is currently under house arrest with an ankle monitor while appealing her deportation. Meanwhile, a new documentary, Lover of Men, exploring Abraham Lincoln’s life and relationships, is set to debut in the Coachella Valley this weekend.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 6, 2024
Anna DelveyDancing with the Starsankle monitorInventing AnnaAbraham LincolnLover of Menqueer Lincolndocumentary premiereCoachella Valley
