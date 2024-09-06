Business, Finance & Tech
Californians Face Fire Insurance Crisis with Non-Renewals and Skyrocketing Premiums
As wildfires rage across California, many homeowners are struggling with fire insurance rate hikes, non-renewals, and even outright denials. One family in Chino Hills saw their policy dropped despite never filing a claim, and they now face significantly higher premiums and deductibles. The state's Fair Plan is covering more homes as private insurers pull out.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 6, 2024
