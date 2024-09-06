Your Health Today

C.D.C Warns of Oropouche Virus

A little-known virus is causing a big concern. The Oropouche virus is prompting the U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention to sound the alarm after travel-related cases have been reported in the U.S. and Europe. NBC's Mandy Gaither has more on what to know about this disease.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 6, 2024

