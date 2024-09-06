Local & Community
Coachella Valley Animal Campus Offering Free Adoptions to Clear Overcrowded Shelters
The Coachella Valley Animal Campus in 1000 Palms, along with other Riverside County shelters, is offering free adoptions this Saturday, September 7th, as part of a month-long campaign to clear the shelters. The shelter is over capacity and urgently needs loving homes for hundreds of animals. Stop by from 10 AM to 4 PM or visit RCDAS.org to see available pets.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 6, 2024
