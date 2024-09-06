Local & Community

Coachella Valley Animal Campus Offering Free Adoptions to Clear Overcrowded Shelters

The Coachella Valley Animal Campus in 1000 Palms, along with other Riverside County shelters, is offering free adoptions this Saturday, September 7th, as part of a month-long campaign to clear the shelters. The shelter is over capacity and urgently needs loving homes for hundreds of animals. Stop by from 10 AM to 4 PM or visit RCDAS.org to see available pets.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 6, 2024

Coachella Valley Animal Campusfree adoptionsclear the sheltersRiverside County1000 Palmspet adoptionanimal shelterovercrowded sheltersRCDAS
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...
Firebirds Tickets Presale!
Reserve your seats now!

Use Code MYFIREBIRDS

to access pre-sale tickets