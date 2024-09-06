Weather
Excessive Heat Warning: Palm Springs Temperatures Could Near 120 Degrees Today
It's another scorching day in the Coachella Valley, with temperatures expected to hit 117°F in Palm Springs, and some areas might come close to 120°F. An excessive heat warning remains in effect until 8 PM tonight, possibly extending into Saturday. Relief is on the way, with cooler temperatures expected by mid-week.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 6, 2024
